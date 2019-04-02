Wichita State's independent, student-run news source

Antoine Carr: ‘If you’ve ever got the attitude to play angry, now’s the time.’

Marshall Sunner, Reporter|April 2, 2019

Former Wichita State player Antoine Carr sits at the Wichita State pep rally hosted by alumni on April 2, 2019.

Former Wichita State player Antoine Carr sits at the Wichita State pep rally hosted by alumni on April 2, 2019.

Selena Favela

Former Wichita State player Antoine Carr sits at the Wichita State pep rally hosted by alumni on April 2, 2019.

Selena Favela

Selena Favela

Former Wichita State player Antoine Carr sits at the Wichita State pep rally hosted by alumni on April 2, 2019.

NEW YORK CITY — Wichita State fans have made the journey to New York City to watch the Shockers finish its season in Madison Square Garden.

Xavier McDaniel and Antoine Carr, past Shocker legends, are hopeful of the team’s chances.

“If you’ve ever got the attitude to play angry, now’s the time,” Carr said.

Selena Favela
Former Wichita State player Xavier McDaniel sits at the Wichita State pep rally hosted by alumni on April 2, 2019.

Playing in Madison Square Garden, the mecca of basketball, brings nerves and anticipation. Wichita State’s season could come to a close, or it and could play another day.

“They have to go through the same routine they always do,” McDaniel said. “Playing in the Garden brings nerves, but they’ll get through them.”

Selena Favela
Former Wichita State player Antoine Carr sits at the Wichita State pep rally hosted by alumni on April 2, 2019.

McDaniel expects big play out of Markis McDuffie, the prolific senior forward, and sophomore big man Asbjørn Midtgaard.

“The big seven-footer, he can have a big game,” McDaniel said. “It’s time to prove everyone how good he is.”

Selena Favela
Wichita State commit Noah Fernandes sits at the Wichita State pep rally hosted by alumni before the Shockers semifinal game against Lipscomb on April 2, 2019.

Noah Fernandes, a 5-11 guard who is committed to Wichita State next season, also madwe the trip. From Connecticut, Fernandes didn’t have far too travel.

“I’m just here to support the guys,” Fernandes said. “They’ve had a long journey to get here, and I want to see them finish it off with a couple of wins.”

