New Sunflower leaders assume positions

Kylie Cameron (left) is The Sunflower's new editor in chief. Madeline Deabler (right) is now advertising manager.

Kylie Cameron (left) is The Sunflower's new editor in chief. Madeline Deabler (right) is now advertising manager.

Kylie Cameron (left) is The Sunflower's new editor in chief. Madeline Deabler (right) is now advertising manager.

Kylie Cameron took over as The Sunflower’s editor in chief for the 2019-2020 school year Wednesday. Cameron was selected last month by the Wichita State Board of Student Publications, which also named Madeline Deabler advertising manager.

Cameron, a political science and communication double major, has worked at the paper for three years and previously served as advertising manager. Deabler, previously visual managing editor, is a graphic design major and communication minor with four years of experience at the paper.

Cameron and Deabler can be contacted at [email protected] and [email protected], respectively.