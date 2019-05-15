New Sunflower leaders assume positions
Kylie Cameron took over as The Sunflower’s editor in chief for the 2019-2020 school year Wednesday. Cameron was selected last month by the Wichita State Board of Student Publications, which also named Madeline Deabler advertising manager.
Cameron, a political science and communication double major, has worked at the paper for three years and previously served as advertising manager. Deabler, previously visual managing editor, is a graphic design major and communication minor with four years of experience at the paper.
Cameron and Deabler can be contacted at [email protected] and [email protected], respectively.
