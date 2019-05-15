Wichita State's independent, student-run news source

New Sunflower leaders assume positions

Matthew Kelly, Reporter|May 15, 2019

Kylie+Cameron+%28left%29+is+The+Sunflower%27s+new+editor+in+chief.+Madeline+Deabler+%28right%29+is+now+advertising+manager.
Kylie Cameron took over as The Sunflower’s editor in chief for the 2019-2020 school year Wednesday. Cameron was selected last month by the Wichita State Board of Student Publications, which also named Madeline Deabler advertising manager.

Cameron, a political science and communication double major, has worked at the paper for three years and previously served as advertising manager. Deabler, previously visual managing editor, is a graphic design major and communication minor with four years of experience at the paper.

Cameron and Deabler can be contacted at [email protected] and [email protected], respectively.

About the Writer
Matthew Kelly, Editor in Chief

Matthew Kelly is the editor in chief of The Sunflower.  Kelly is a junior majoring in political science and is a member of the honors college.  Kelly...

