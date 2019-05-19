Wichita State's independent, student-run news source

The Sunflower

Menu

Wichita State baseball clinches No. 8 seed in conference tournament

Sean Marty, Reporter|May 18, 2019

The+Wichita+State+Baseball+team+prepares+for+their+game+against+Kansas+State+on+March+27+at+Eck+Stadium+%28Austin+Shaw%2FThe+Sunflower.%29
Back to Article
Back to Article

Wichita State baseball clinches No. 8 seed in conference tournament

The Wichita State Baseball team prepares for their game against Kansas State on March 27 at Eck Stadium (Austin Shaw/The Sunflower.)

The Wichita State Baseball team prepares for their game against Kansas State on March 27 at Eck Stadium (Austin Shaw/The Sunflower.)

Austin Shaw

The Wichita State Baseball team prepares for their game against Kansas State on March 27 at Eck Stadium (Austin Shaw/The Sunflower.)

Austin Shaw

Austin Shaw

The Wichita State Baseball team prepares for their game against Kansas State on March 27 at Eck Stadium (Austin Shaw/The Sunflower.)

With their backs up against the wall and the possibility of missing postseason play, the Shockers survived and advanced.  

Wichita State took two games out of three from South Florida, clinching the No. 8 seed in the conference tournament.

WSU nearly blew game one of the series as they held a 7-2 lead, but Mitchell Walters shut down the Bulls, and propelled the Shockers to a pivotal 7-6 win. The Shockers then dropped game two to USF as the bats never got clicking, losing by the score of 2-0.

In the pivotal game three, the Shockers offense exploded for four runs in the top of the ninth inning to give them a 7-3 lead. Mitchell Walters picked up his second save of the series while pitching a scoreless inning, helping clinch the team’s spot in the conference tournament.

In round one of the tournament, the Shockers will face the No. 1 seeded and nationally ranked East Carolina on May 21. This past weekend, the Shockers took one out of three against the Pirates after an incredible senior day pitching performance by Clayton McGinness.

As the regular season concludes, WSU finishes with an overall record of 26-29, and 9-15 in conference play.

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Tags: ,

Leave a Comment

Leave a Reply

Other stories filed under Baseball

The Sunflower’s Top-10 sports moments from the 2019 school year
The Sunflower’s Top-10 sports moments from the 2019 school year
From Bohm to Tyler: What’s up with last year’s MLB draft picks?
From Bohm to Tyler: What’s up with last year’s MLB draft picks?
Shocker baseball scores JUCO pitcher with a 16 strikeout average
Shocker baseball scores JUCO pitcher with a 16 strikeout average
Baseball’s reported attendance is a far cry from actual attendance numbers
Baseball’s reported attendance is a far cry from actual attendance numbers
PHOTOS: Shocker baseball drop game to Sooners
PHOTOS: Shocker baseball drop game to Sooners

Other stories filed under Sports

The Sunflower’s Top-10 sports moments from the 2019 school year
The Sunflower’s Top-10 sports moments from the 2019 school year
Former walk-on named grad assistant for East Tennessee State University
Former walk-on named grad assistant for East Tennessee State University
Vadakin retires, Steelsmith new bowling head coach
Vadakin retires, Steelsmith new bowling head coach
Wichita State hires Easterling to succeed retired golf coach
Wichita State hires Easterling to succeed retired golf coach
Wichita State extends Adams’ contract through 2024
Wichita State extends Adams’ contract through 2024
Navigate Left
Navigate Right