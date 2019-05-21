Wichita State's independent, student-run news source

The Sunflower

Landry Shamet named to NBA All-Rookie Second Team

Marshall Sunner, Reporter|May 21, 2019

Landry Shamet answers questions from the media during the press conference, on March 15, 2018, in San Diego.

Former Wichita State guard Landry Shamet was named to the NBA All-Rookie Second Team on Tuesday.

He received three first team votes, and 79 second team votes.

Shamet, a member of the Los Angeles Clippers, joined teammate Shai Gilgeous-Alexander on the Second Team.

During his rookie season, Shamet led all rookies in three-point percentage, and hit the fourth most three-pointers by a rookie in league history. He broke both the Clippers and Philadelphia 76ers rookie records for most made threes in one game as well. For L.A., Shamet started in 23 of 25 regular season games and all six of the playoff games.

Shamet finished the season averaging 9.1 points, 1.7 rebounds, and 1.5 assists per game.

About the Writer
Marshall Sunner, Reporter

Marshall Sunner is a reporter for The Sunflower.

Sunner is a freshman at Wichita State.

