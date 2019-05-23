Most WSU employees eligible for pay raises thanks to state legislature

Most Wichita State employees are eligible for a pay raise after the Kansas legislature adopted a 2.5% pay raise for state employees, according to a university news release in Thursday’s WSU Today.

Since state universities have some positions that the state doesn’t provide funding for, Kansas provided a funding pool for pay raises for university employees. WSU received $1.5 million from this pool.

According to the release, pay raises will be divided among WSU employees as follows:

Academic Affairs will use allocated funds for faculty merit increases. Additionally, some faculty who are eligible for market and equity-based adjustments will receive an additional raise.

Eligible UP and USS employees who were employed before May 5, 2019, will receive a 1.5% increase.

A limited number of positions will be ineligible, including those under grant or contract provisions that do not permit or do not have adequate funding for an increase.

Employees not meeting performance expectations will be ineligible.

The student fees budget passed by the Student Government Association in March also allocates $83,136 towards employee pay raises.

The pay raises will be included in the first paycheck of the 2020 fiscal year on July 12.

If employees have questions on whether they qualify for a pay raise, they should contact their supervisor.