Fred VanVleet helps Toronto Raptors advance to franchise’s first ever NBA Finals

Former Wichita State guard Fred VanVleet and the Toronto Raptors have advanced to the NBA Finals after defeating the Milwaukee Bucks on Saturday, 100-94, in the Eastern Conference Finals.

The Raptors won the series 4-2.

VanVleet contributed with 14 points off the bench, helping take the scoring load off of All-NBA forward Kawhi Leonard. VanVleet also knocked down four three-pointers.

He was 14-17 from three-point land in the final three games of the series.

In those three games since the birth of his second child, VanVleet broke out of a recent shooting slump and scored 13 points in game four and 21 points in game five. All three breakout scoring nights resulted in wins.

Up next, Toronto will face the Golden State Warriors, who punched its ticket to a fifth-straight Finals after defeating the Portland Trail Blazers in a four-game sweep. Game one is set for 8:00 p.m. CT in Oakland on Thursday. It will be broadcasted on ABC.