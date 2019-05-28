Wichita State's independent, student-run news source

Committee opens survey on presidential search

Daniel Caudill, News Editor|May 28, 2019

The committee tasked with finding Wichita State University’s next president has opened a survey to gather feedback on the search process.

Announced in Tuesday’s WSU Today, the anonymous poll is meant to survey opinion from students, faculty, staff, alumni, donors and other members of the community.

“The WSU Presidential Search Committee is gathering opinions to help shape the [position’s] description,” reads the announcement written by strategic communications staff.

In the survey, respondents are asked their relationship to the university along with four open-ended questions, including “what qualities would you like to see in the new president?”

The deadline to fill out the survey is midnight June 7.

At its May 16 meeting, the Kansas Board of Regents appointed 20 members to WSU’s presidential search committee, including Chair Steve Clark — namesake of the Steve Clark YMCA and WSU Student Wellness Center.

The search process will be closed, meaning finalists for the position will not visit campus or be publicly announced. The committee plans to host public town halls, but they have not yet been scheduled. 

Complete the survey here. Feedback can also be submitted by email at [email protected] 

