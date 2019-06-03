VanVleet scores 17 points, but Warriors even series with Raptors

Fred VanVleet soars towards the rim in Monday nights game against Western Kentucky. VanVleet scored 17 points in the game to help the Shockers beat the Hilltoppers 66-49.

Fred VanVleet soars towards the rim in Monday nights game against Western Kentucky. VanVleet scored 17 points in the game to help the Shockers beat the Hilltoppers 66-49.

Fred VanVleet soars towards the rim in Monday nights game against Western Kentucky. VanVleet scored 17 points in the game to help the Shockers beat the Hilltoppers 66-49.

Former Wichita State guard Fred VanVleet and the Toronto Raptors fell to the Golden State Warriors on Sunday, 109-104, evening the NBA Finals at 1-1.

The loss ended a five-game winning streak for the Raptors.

VanVleet was the second leading scorer for the Raptors, scoring 17 points on 7-17 shooting from the field. He knocked down two three-pointers to go along with four rebounds, three steals, and two assists. VanVleet played 38 minutes on the night. Only All-NBA forward Kawhi Leonard scored more points for Toronto. Leonard finished with 34 points on 8-20 shooting. He was a perfect 16-16 from the free throw line.

For the second straight game, VanVleet was the only bench player for either team to score in double-figures.

In the last five playoff games, VanVleet has a plus/minus rating of +79 while on the floor. In Game Two he was +3. Starting point guard Kyle Lowry is -1 during that five-game stretch.

Klay Thompson led the Warriors with 25 points, five rebounds, and five assists. Golden State also inserted DeMarcus Cousins into the starting lineup for Game Two, causing matchup issues for Toronto. Cousins finished with a near triple-double, recording 11 points, 10 rebounds, and six assists in just 28 minutes of action.

Game Three is set for 8:00 p.m. CT tipoff in Oakland on Wednesday. The game will be broadcasted on ABC.