Three Shockers set for NCAA Track and Field Championships in Texas

Marshall Sunner, Reporter|June 5, 2019

Ben Johnson, Rebekah Topham and Aaron True are set to compete in the NCAA Track and Field Championships in Austin, Texas starting on Wednesday.

True, men’s javelin, and Topham, women’s 3000-meter steeplechase, qualified for nationals with Top-12 finishes in NCAA West Preliminaries, while Johnson, men’s decathlon, won the American Athletic Conference Championship with 7,413 points on May 11, giving him an automatic bid to Austin.

Hannah Roberts
Ben Johnson high jumps during the decathlon Friday at the Missouri Valley Conference Outdoor Track and Field Championship. Johnson won the decathlon by a margin of over 400 points, scoring a total of 7053 points. (May 12, 2017)

On Wednesday, Johnson will participate in his first five events, staring at 2:15 p.m. CT, while True will throw at 6:15 p.m. CT. All Wednesday events will be broadcasted on ESPN3.

Thursday, Johnson is back in action with his final five events, starting at 1:00 p.m. CT with the 110-meter hurdles. Those events will also be broadcasted on ESPN3, with his 1500-meter run being broadcasted on ESPN2 at 9:26 p.m. Topham will run her semifinal race on Thursday as well, starting at 7:32 p.m. on ESPNU.

If Topham qualifies for the finals in the steeplechase, she will race on Saturday at 5:54 p.m. CT on ESPN2.

Khánh Nguyễn
Wichita State’s Rebekah Topham competes in the 1500m race at the Herm Wilson Invitational on March 22, 2019 at Cessna Stadium.

All three Shocker athletes will be looking to gather All-American honors while competing at the meet. Finishers that place 1-8 in their respective events will receive First Team All-American honors, while placers 9-16 earn Second Team All-American honors. Those that finish 17-24 get Honorable Mentions, but do not bolster All-American status.

