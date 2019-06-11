West side of campus to go without cooling capabilities starting Thursday
Due to repairs being done on chilled water lines on the west side of campus, buildings on that side of campus will go without cooling capabilities starting Thursday, June 13 around 2 p.m. According to WSU Today, the lines should be running again by Monday, June 17.
The steam on the same side of campus is also currently down due to leaks in the chilled water lines and should be back up shortly after the lines turn back on.
The following buildings are currently affected by the steam outage:
Duerksen Fine Arts Center
Wiedemann Hall
Morrison
Jardine
McKinley
McKnight East and West
Morrison, Jardine, McKinley, McKnight East and West will be affected by the outage and go without cooling capabilities.
Kylie Cameron is a junior studying Political Science and Journalism and is currently serving as the Advertising Manager. Cameron is from Overland Park,...
