Sara Zafar named WSU Title IX Coordinator
Sara Zafar has been named as the new Title IX Coordinator for Wichita State, The Office of Institutional Equity and Compliance announced on Tuesday.
Zafar, raised in Wichita, received her bachelor’s and law degree from the University of Kansas.
The announcement follows the departure of Natasha Stephens as the Title IX Coordinator in February. Stephens was appointed to the position in March 2016.
Christine Taylor, director of WSU’s Office of Institutional Equity and Compliance (OIEC), served as the interim coordinator while also maintaining her role as director of OIEC. Taylor will still serve as the director of the OIEC.
Zafar can be contacted at [email protected] or 316-978-5177.
Kylie Cameron is a junior studying Political Science and Journalism and is currently serving as the Advertising Manager. Cameron is from Overland Park,...
