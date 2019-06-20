Storm damage closes lecture theater in Wallace Hall

Wallace Hall is directly south of Ablah Library on Wichita State University's main campus. The hall's lecture theater is closed due to storm damage.

The lecture theater in Wallace Hall is closed after it was damaged during severe storms Tuesday afternoon.

Flooring at the front of the theater is undergoing repair, apparent from a theater window. A physical plant worker on site said it was damaged by flooding.

Director of Facilities Planning Emily Patterson was not available for comment Wednesday afternoon.

No classes are scheduled this summer in the theater, according to a statement in Wednesday’s issue of WSU Today. But it was being used for orientation.

The statement says the theater will remain closed for repairs until the end of July.

EDITOR’S NOTE: This story will be updated as more details become available.