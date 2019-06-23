Josaphat Bilau commits to Wichita State

The 2019-20 roster has been completed following the commitment by three-star recruit, Josaphat Bilau.

Bilau, a 6-11 forward originally from France, played out his last year of high school basketball at Spire Academy with highly regarded recruits such as LaMelo Ball and Rocket Watts.

C O M M I T T E D ❗️ pic.twitter.com/ouvsLoJPeG — Josaphat Bilau (@jb_243) June 23, 2019

Bilau was also recruited by West Virginia, Tennessee, Nevada and Wake Forest before ultimately choosing Wichita State.

According to 247Sports, the Shockers will finish with the 40th best recruiting class and the third best in the American Athletic Conference.

The Shockers had a scholarship open up following the dismissal of sophomore forward Teddy Allen and have filled it with the commitment of Bilau.