Alec Bohm, drafted 3rd overall by the Philadelphia Phillies in the 2018 MLB Draft, watches WSU Baseball practice at Eck Stadium on Sep. 8, 2018. Bohm is seen next to Assistant Coach Sammy Esposito and Volunteer Assitant Coach Willie Schwanke.

Bohm becomes the first Shocker to participate in the Futures Game

Alec Bohm became the first Wichita State alum to participate in the MLB Futures Game in early July.

Bohm, a third baseman, went 1-4 with a single in the fourth inning, while scoring the NL’s second run of the game. The game finished in a 2-2 tie in eight innings.m

Traditionally, the Futures Game serves as a recognition for the top prospects and their success throughout their minor league career. Usually, there are players very close to the major league and getting the call-up.

Bohm has found success at the AA level and is currently hitting .257 while launching four home runs along with 12 RBI’s in just 18 games. Depending on how Bohm continues to develop throughout the minor leagues, he could make his major league debut at some point next year.

As of right now, Bohm has been ranked as the top prospect in the Philadelphia Phillies organization.