This digital rendering shows what Textron's new space on Innovation Campus is expected to look like.

Textron Aviation to employ 25 interns in its move to Innovation Campus

Textron Aviation announced over the summer it plans to move to the Partnership 2 building on Wichita State’s Innovation Campus.

The building already houses the College of Engineering Dean’s office, Spirit Aerosystems and FirePoint, according to Tonya Witherspoon, associate vice president of industry engagement and workforce applied learning.

Rachel Williams, a Textron spokesperson, told The Sunflower in an email that the aviation company plans on employing 25 students as interns in the new facility.

“Textron Aviation is excited to expand the number of internships and co-op positions available through the new space at Innovation Campus,” Williams said in an earlier email.

Along with interns, Textron plans to employ 40 people in its 5,000-square-foot space, according to a university release.

The release also said the company will use the space “to conduct research and development in the areas of additive manufacturing, parts casting and electrical design.”