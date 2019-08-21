Final 247Sports recruiting rankings released, WSU No. 41 in nation

Wichita State freshman Erik Stevenson dunks during the second half of the game against Lipscomb on April 2, 2019 at Madison Square Garden in New York. (Photo by Joseph Barringhaus/The Sunflower).

This year’s Wichita State men’s basketball recruits have made school history.

With the college basketball season just a couple of months away, the recruiting site 247Sports has released its’ final rankings for the class of 2019.

The Shockers finished with the No. 41 class in the country — the highest a WSU class has been ranked since the site started producing rankings back in 1999.

WSU’s class is third-best in the American Athletic Conference. Memphis finished with the best class in the country while also signing the nation’s top prospect, James Wiseman.

This is the highest WSU has been ranked since the 2015 class, which had the likes of Markis McDuffie and Landry Shamet. That class was ranked No. 57 in the nation.

The Shockers finished with the second-best class in the state of Kansas behind the University of Kansas, which had the 15th-best class in the country.

Gregg Marshall’s class also helped bring in two of the highest-ranked recruits of all-time for the school. Tyson Etienne finished as the highest-ranked recruit in WSU history and Grant Sherfield finished as the third-highest.

