6 student senators appointed at first SGA meeting of the fall
At the first Student Government Association meeting of the semester, the 62nd session senate approved six senate appointments.
There are 64 total seats in the Student Senate, leaving 26 vacancies after Wednesday’s meeting.
Student Body Vice President Michael Bearth said it was important to fill senate vacancies to “maximize representation.” Bearth is also the president of the senate.
“You never want a small group to represent a super large group. You want proportional representation, so that was really the main drive of [these appointments],” he said.
Student senators are elected each spring as part of the annual SGA elections, but any vacancies can be filled by appointments — subject to the approval of the senate.
NEW FACES IN SGA
