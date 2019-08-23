Cleanthony Early signs deal with Hungarian team

Senior Cleanthony Early gives a speech prior to the WSU NCCU game Sunday night inside Charles Koch Arena.The Shockers went on to improve their undefeated record to 12-0 as they defeated North Carolina Central with a score of 77-66. Early got his first double-double of the season with 16 points and ten rebounds.

Former Wichita State forward Cleanthony Early has signed with Atomeromu SE, a team in Hungary’s top-tier league.

Since being drafted by the New York Knicks in the second round, Early has had a turbulent start to his professional career. Early was shot in the leg during a robbery in New York, but recovered and spent a few years in the G-League. Last season, he made a pit stop in Japan with the Hachioji Bee Trains.

After committing to Wichita State, following two years at Sullivan County Community College, Early averaged 15 points and six rebounds per game. In 2013, Early helped bring the Shockers to the Final Four and was named MVC Newcomer of the Year. The following season Early helped lead WSU to a 34-0 season before falling to Kentucky in the Sweet Sixteen.

Early will be joined by former Shockers Markis McDuffie and Daishon Smith in the league. McDuffie and Smith both play on Alba Fehervar.