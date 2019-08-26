This week in brief

Registration open for annual Walk-A-Mile

Students can now register for the annual Walk-A-Mile, an event that represents a stand against sexual assault and gender-based violence on campus.

Participants are encouraged to complete the one-mile walk around campus “in someone else’s shoes,” usually manifesting in the form of men wearing heels or women’s shoes. The Student Activities Council will provide a limited number of heels for men who participate.

After the walk, participants will receive dinner from Wichita WagonMasters and t-shirts from the Interfraternity Council.

The walk will start at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 3 at the Campus Activities Center Theater, with check-in at 5 p.m.

A pre-registration form is due by noon Sept. 3 and can be found at wichita.edu/WalkAMile.

Drop unwanted classes this week

Students who want to get a full refund for any 16-week fall course will need to drop it by Friday.

Classes dropped by Friday will not appear on student records. Students can still withdraw from courses until Oct. 29, leaving a “W” on their record.

Friday is also the last day for registered students to make payment arrangements.

Library to host escape room challenge

Ablah Library will host an escape room challenge Wednesday as part of the biannual Welcomefest.

A release from the library says participants will have 20 minutes to complete the challenge, without their cell phones. A flyer for the event features the tagline: “creativity vs. copyright — escape the confusion.”

The escape room challenge is set from 3 to 3:45 p.m. Wednesday at the Ablah Library Learning Center, room 125.

WSU to break ground at hotel site

Wichita State will host a groundbreaking ceremony Thursday at the planned site of a hotel near Braeburn Square.

The 106-room Hyatt Place hotel is slated for a spot on 19th Street, just west of Oliver Street. The project, announced in October 2018, is privately funded.

A public groundbreaking will begin at 10:30 a.m. on site, immediately after the WSU weekly briefing at Marcus Welcome Center. The hotel is expected to be open for occupancy in summer 2020.

“We look forward to the role this important amenity will play in drawing prospective students, their families, Innovation Campus visitors, and event attendees to campus,” WSU Director of Government Relations Zachary Gearthart said at last week’s briefing.