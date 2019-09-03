Men’s and women’s basketball set date for Black and Yellow Scrimmage

Wichita State's Erik Stevenson dribbles around Dexter Dennis during the Black and Yellow Scrimmage at Koch Arena on Oct. 6, 2018.

Shocker fans will get to see both the men’s and women’s basketball teams in action for the first time this season on Oct. 5 during the Black and Yellow Scrimmage. Both teams’ scrimmages will feature intersquad matches with randomly drawn teams.

This season, the Wichita State women’s team boasts a more experienced lineup after being the fifth-youngest team in the country a year ago. Keitha Adams brings back three starters and nine letter-winners, including starting point guard Seraphine Bastin and All-Conference Freshman selectee Carla Bremaud. The team also returns seniors Raven Prince, Ashley Reid, and Maya Brewer.

WSU hosts an exhibition against Missouri Southern State on Nov. 4 and opens the regular season on Nov. 9 against Northern Iowa at Charles Koch Arena.

For the men, Gregg Marshall brings back seven of the top nine scorers from last season’s squad. Leading the way for the sophomores is All-Conference Freshman selection Dexter Dennis, who caught fire at the end of the season, giving Markis McDuffie and Samajae Haynes-Jones a boost to help the team reach the National Invitational Tournament semifinals. Jaime Echenique, the team’s lone senior, was the team leader in blocks and rebounds last season. Starting point guard Jamarius Burton also returns after breaking the school freshman assist record last year.

The team opens action with a home exhibition game against Northeastern State on Oct. 29 and starts the regular season on Nov. 5 versus Omaha.

Oct. 5 also marks the date for the annual athletic department garage sale. From 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. inside the Aetna Multi-Purpose Gym, items such as jerseys, assorted apparel from teams, and sporting equipment will be sold while they last. The listed prices will be non-negotiable.