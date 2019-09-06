WSUPD: Student dies at The Flats

Emergency crews responded to The Flats around noon Friday. A student was pronounced dead on the scene.

A female student died Friday at The Flats, said Rodney Clark, chief of the Wichita State University Police Department.

The student was unresponsive when emergency crews arrived around noon. EMS attempted life-saving measures, Clark said, but the student could not be revived.

She was pronounced dead at 1:04 p.m.

Clark said the cause of her death is under investigation, but it appears to be due to medical causes. He said there appears to be no foul play, and there is no reason for residents of The Flats to be alarmed.

The student’s identity is not being released at this time.

“Today we learned of the on-campus death of one of our students from a medical emergency,” Vice President of Student Affairs Teri Hall said in an emailed statement to The Sunflower. “Our thoughts and prayers are with the student’s family and friends.”

Hall said anyone needing help processing their grief can reach out to WSU’s Counseling and Prevention Services team at (316) 978-3440.