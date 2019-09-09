This week in brief

Faculty Senate meeting

The Wichita State Faculty Senate will hold its first meeting of the school year from 3:30-5 p.m. Monday in Clinton Hall 126.

New business on the agenda includes reviewing a proposal from the General Education Revision Committee that would reduce gen ed requirements from 42 credit hours to 33 as a response to the Kansas Board of Regents’ request to cap degree programs at a total of 120 credit hours.

The senate will also hear a policy recommendation on faculty workload.

This year’s Faculty Senate president is Jeff Jarman, director of the Elliott School of Communication.

Mayoral candidates to debate downtown

Mayoral candidates Brandon Whipple and incumbent Jeff Longwell will debate Tuesday.

The debate will begin at 6 p.m. Tuesday at Roxy’s Downtown. Appetizers will be provided once doors open at 5:30. It will be aired live on 89.1 FM, as well as KMUW’s official Facebook page. To submit a question, email [email protected].

The debate is being held as part of KMUW’s monthly “Engage ICT: Democracy on Tap” event, which was created in the lead-up to the 2016 presidential election as a way to promote civic discussion.

Lt. Governor to speak on campus

Lt. Gov. Lynn Rogers will speak on campus Friday at the upcoming Engage WSU event.

The event runs from 7:30 a.m. to noon Friday at the Marcus Welcome Center. An event listing in WSU Today says Engage WSU aims to “bring together university, public, nonprofit and community leaders for current research and knowledge exchange in public service.”

Rogers will present his keynote address at 8:30 a.m. about economic development and the “connections between rural and urban success.”

Registration is required to attend and costs $50 — which includes the cost of breakfast. The event is organized by Wichita State’s Public Policy and Management Center and Division of Diversity and Community Engagement.



Other speakers at the event include former Sedgwick County undersheriff Brenda Dietzman and Leavenworth Mayor Jermaine Wilson. Breakout sessions will run from 9:30 to 11:45 a.m.

To learn more about the event or register, visit wichita.edu/engagewsu.