MGC Quad looking for donors

The Multicultural Greek Council Quad sign stands tall at the west entrance to the quad. The quad features cement pillars representing most of the MGC groups on campus.

The Multicultural Greek Council Quad sign stands tall at the west entrance to the quad. The quad features cement pillars representing most of the MGC groups on campus.

The Multicultural Greek Council Quad sign stands tall at the west entrance to the quad. The quad features cement pillars representing most of the MGC groups on campus.

In honor of their 10th anniversary at Wichita State, the Multicultural Greek Council is hosting a fundraiser to help complete the MGC Quad sitting just east of the Rhatigan Student Center.

The quad, which was officially unveiled last April, started out as an idea over seven years ago. Unlike Panhellenic and IFC chapters, Multicultural chapters do not have houses on campus — or designated meeting places. Many of them hold their meetings and events in the RSC or other popular places on campus. The purpose of the MGC Quad is to give all MGC chapters a designated location on campus that they can claim as their own.

“The primary purpose of this space is for our chapters to feel like they have a voice, a spotlight, and most importantly, a home. It will serve as a reminder to our chapters the many phenomenal things we’ve accomplished,” said Alex Ibarra, who serves as the Greek Relations chairperson for the Multicultural Greek Council.

Currently, the quad features cement pillars representing most of the MGC groups on campus. Two of the newer chapters, Lambda Pi Upsilon and Mu Delta Alpha, the first Muslim sorority in Kansas, have yet to receive pillars.

“FSL has strategically placed the pillars in national founding date. As we expand more, we will be moving the plates on the pillars, not the actual pillars, to coincide with national founding dates,” said Ibarra.

The quad also features lawn chairs and chalk for students to enjoy.

The fundraiser hopes to reach a goal of $8000 by October 5th — giving them just under a month to raise all the money they need to complete the quad.

Money from the fundraiser will be used to add pillars for Lambda Pi Upsilon and Mu Delta Alpha, create an entrance monument, and pay any outstanding balances they have, said Ibarra.

“This project was truly a cumulated effort of hard work, determination, and a desire to leave our legacy on Wichita State for generations to come,” said Ibarra.

The fundraiser is being organized through an online portal that can be found here. The link is also available on MGC’s Instagram account, @wichitamgc.