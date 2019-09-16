Ulrich welcomes new season with focus on accessibility, faculty contribution

Navigate Left Navigate Right Hallie Linnebur's piece stands tall in the Ulrich on Sept. 12 during their Fall opening event. Linnebur is a 3-D Design teacher. Austin Shaw

Micheal Kline's pieces reside on a wall for display in the Ulrich on Sept. 12 for the museum's Fall opeining event. The pieces were made from thrown stoneware, wax resists and soda Glaze. Austin Shaw

Ceramic jars are among many other artworks on display at the Ulrich Museum's Fall opening event on Sept. 12. Austin Shaw

A piece for the visually impaired resides in Ulrich for display on Sept. 12 during the Fall opening of the museum. One full size piece resides on the right. On the left is a piece meant to be touched to feel the texrures and the lins of the work. Austin Shaw

Megan St. Clair's piece titled Portal resides in the Ulrich for viewing. Austin Shaw

The Ulrich introduces the newest suite of exhibitions on display this fall at Wichita State. The opening reception was held on September 12, 2019 at Ulrich Museum. Khánh Nguyễn

Sean Heaton takes a look at '13 Follies' by Hungarian artist Levente Sulyok. The Ulrich Museum of Art hosted an opening reception for the Fall exhibition on September 12, 2019. Khánh Nguyễn

The Fall exhibition features a variety of artwork. From ceramics and painting to mixed media, the Ulrich hosted a reception on September 12, 2019. Khánh Nguyễn

Malcolm Smith's Beon Cloud Scoop is one of many art pieces featured at the Fall exhibition. The opening was hosted by Ulrich Museum of Art on September 12, 2019. Khánh Nguyễn

The Fall exhibition features a variety of artwork. Pictured: Soneware Teapot by John Neely. Khánh Nguyễn

Grad student Christian Collions looks at a set of ceramics art during the exhibition opening. The event was held by the Ulrich Museum of Art on September 12, 2019. Khánh Nguyễn

The Ulrich introduces the newest suite of exhibitions on display this fall at Wichita State. The opening reception was held on September 12, 2019 at Ulrich Museum. Khánh Nguyễn

Guests gather around during the art exhibition opening. The event was hosted by the Ulrich Museum of Art on September 12, 2019. Khánh Nguyễn Navigate Left Navigate Right

























Close

Students, faculty, and fine art enthusiasts flooded into the Ulrich Museum of Art Thursday for their Fall Exhibition Opening.

As gallerygoers entered the Ulrich, they were greeted with the first exhibit of the new collection, “Solving for X = Accessibility.” This exhibit is the second part of a series of exhibitions in collaboration with WSU scholars across all disciplines.

The installment focuses on spotlighting notable research on campus — as well as making fine arts accessible to people with disabilities. “Solving for X” features three-dimensional pieces that can be felt and experienced. They even include braille descriptions of the art itself.

Continuing their walk throughout the museum, visitors slowly found themselves ushered through a hallway until they hit the massive elevator that hauled crowd after crowd to the second floor — the home of two new exhibitions.

The second-floor gallery features “Clay Currents: The Wichita National Ceramics Invitational” and “Teachable Moments: The XXII Faculty Biennial”

With the help of ceramicists Ted Adler and Brenda Lichman, Ksenya Gurshtein, curator of modern and contemporary art, organized the two rooms that featured “Clay Currents.”

“What we aimed for was to give as much breadth as possible about contemporary ceramics — what it is that artists do with clay today,” Gurshtein said.

Ceramic pieces, taking the form of immaculate cloud-shaped vessels, brushed past a setting sun. Ceramic figures that ranged from the inhuman to the mundane lined the walls and crowded tables in the center of the room.

John Neely, a ceramicist and professor at Utah State University, displayed teapots so small they could fit in the palm of your hand.

“Teapots are kind of a popular subject for contemporary American ceramic artists that don’t drink tea, and consequently, they become sculptures instead of functional — but those are functional pots,” Neely said.

“Then having said that, that’s a vehicle for me to explore the technology of ceramics. So, I’m trying new techniques and new materials to gratify my own kind of, we’ll say, curiosity.”

Since “Clay Currents” is an invitational, Neely and all the other artists were invited by the Ulrich to display their works. Neely said he knew the people who organized the show, as well as many of the other ceramicists invited.

In a larger gallery on the second floor is “Teachable Moments: The XXII Faculty Biennial”

This is the biennial’s 44th year.

The biennial faculty art exhibition was started almost immediately after the museum was opened in 1974, according to Gurshtein. Every two years, faculty are invited to display their recent work as part of the long-standing tradition.

The faculty’s work ranged from sculptures to photography — and even an installation that brings its audience directly into a horror movie. Most of the art was provocative — either making viewers think more in depth about a certain topic, or in more extreme cases, inducing a knee-jerk emotional reaction.

Larry Schwarm, former photography professor at Wichita State who retired last spring, had three of his photographs on full display.

One of Schwarm’s photographs depicts a bird’s oily smear left a window, paired with a poem by former WSU English Professor Albert Goldbarth.

“This is a very personal piece,” Schwarm said. “My wife died very unexpectedly this summer, and the person I was just talking to, Albert Goldbarth, wrote that poem for her — for her service.”

Schwarm said he took that photo some years ago, but at the time, it didn’t match the rest of his work. However, today, he said it fits perfectly with Goldbarth’s poem.

Visitors mingled with each other, discussing the art.

“It’s really great to see so many students here,” Gurshtein said. “I really, really appreciate that.”

“Solving for X = Accessibility,” “Clay Currents,” and “Teachable Moments: The XXII Faculty Biennial” will be on display until Dec. 8. The Ulrich Museum of Art is open to the public Tuesday through Sunday. Admission is free for students with a WSU ID.