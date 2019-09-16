Sigma Lambda Beta files bias report after ‘racially motivated’ incident

Sigma Lambda Beta’s stone is located at the Multicultural Greek Council Quad in front of Clinton Hall. The fraternity said Monday it’s filing a bias report after an incident over the weekend.

Sigma Lambda Beta announced Monday in a release that the fraternity has filed a bias incident report to the university after an incident on Saturday.

The release does not go into details surrounding the incident, but alleges that during Kappa Kappa Gamma’s flag football event this weekend, a “specific member” of an organization in the Interfraternity Council made a derogatory statement, “which directly affected [their] brothers.”

“I was not there but what I have been told was said was ‘link arms and build a wall,’” Nancy Loosle, assistant dean of students, told The Sunflower in an email Monday afternoon.

Sigma Lambda Beta is an international, Latino-based fraternity.

The fraternity’s release also states that the Sigma Lambda Beta will no longer attend, promote and support events and programs where they “do not feel welcomed.”

A release sent out by Vice President for Student Affairs Teri Hall expands on the statement made at the event, saying that “[it] was directed at, heard by and was perceived as racially motivated by other fraternity members.”

Hall says that diversity training will be added to Greek New Member retreat, as well as male and female Greek retreats.

Hall’s statement also says that Student Affairs will be calling a meeting between the leadership of all three Greek governing councils “to find a path forward that helps our Greek system be welcoming and inclusive to all of our members.”

Hall’s statement was shared by Wichita State University’s Facebook page Monday afternoon.

In another statement sent to The Sunflower Monday afternoon, Student Involvement acknowledged the Sigma Lambda Beta release.

Bias incident reports are filed with the Office of Institutional Equity and Compliance.

“The purpose of reporting is not to start a punitive action but to allow the university to address incidents and respond in other ways using education, speaking out, and/or other appropriate means,” states the FAQ page for reporting bias incidents.

The FAQ also states that if any disciplinary actions are taken, they will be in compliance with university policy and in accordance to the law.

Read the full statement by Student Involvement here:

“Student Involvement is aware of the recent press release from the Rho Beta Chapter of Sigma Lambda Beta International Fraternity regarding a situation that took place at a philanthropic event on Saturday, September 14. Within our fraternity and sorority life community we work to uphold our strong commitment to ensure each of our members have an empowering experience within our community free from prejudice and discriminatory behavior. The statement that was made, regardless of interpretation of said words, brought valid and heartfelt feelings to the forefront; such words and feelings that we all must learn to understand and address. We cannot tolerate behavior, actions or words that hinder the growth, bond and success of our fraternity and sorority life community.

We are committed to continuing education and facilitating discussions among our community members that will lead to enhanced action within all our fraternities and sororities.”