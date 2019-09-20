Men’s basketball announces 2019-20 season

Wichita State's bench cheers on their teammates after a three point basket. The Shockers won their game 75-64 on Oct. 30, 2018 in Koch Arena. (Joseph Barringhaus/The Sunflower)

Wichita State has released its men’s basketball conference slate for the upcoming 2019-20 season.

In the nonconference schedule, the Shockers will play a record 13 games at home before starting conference play at home against East Carolina on Jan. 1.

Some of the marquee matchups throughout conference play will be a matchup against highly-regarded Memphis on Jan. 9. The Shockers will face the defending regular-season champions, Houston, on Jan. 18. Cincinnati will come to Charles Koch Arena on Feb. 6 after winning all three matchups last season.

WSU will play host to Tulsa on March 8 as they are set to honor their lone senior Jaime Echenique for senior night.

The Shockers will conclude in Fort Worth, Texas for the American Athletic Championships at Dickies Arena from March 12-15.

After a season in which the roster was filled with many newcomers, the Shockers will have seven returners and look to build off the momentum from last year’s NIT run.

Full conference schedule:

Jan. 1 – ECU, 2 p.m.

Jan. 9 – Memphis, 6 p.m.

Jan. 12 – @UConn, 11 a.m.

Jan. 15 – @Temple, 8 p.m.

Jan. 18 – Houston, 3 p.m.

Jan. 21 – @USF, 6 p.m.

Jan. 25 – UCF, 7 p.m.

Feb. 1 – @Tulsa, 5 p.m.

Feb. 6 – Cincinnati, 6 p.m.

Feb. 9 – @Houston, 2 p.m.

Feb. 13 – @UCF, 6 p.m.

Feb. 16 – Tulane, 1 p.m.

Feb. 20 – USF, 6 p.m.

Feb. 23 – @Cincinnati, 12 p.m.

Feb. 27 – Temple, 6 p.m.

March 1 – @SMU, 3 p.m.

March 5 – @Memphis, 8 p.m.

March 8 – Tulsa, 3 p.m.