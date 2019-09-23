Student ticket pickup dates for men’s basketball released

The Wichita State student section throws up pieces of "The Sunflower" after the first basket of the game on Nov. 6, 2018 in Koch Arena.

Wichita State released the men’s basketball student ticket pickup dates on Sunday evening.

All fee-paying students attending the university receive free admission to all sporting events on campus. Those wanting to attend men’s basketball games must pick up their tickets before the game on specific dates due to the limited seating room for students.

Students must show a valid Shocker ID when picking up their tickets at given locations. The locations to pick up tickets are: Charles Koch Arena ticket office, the Rhatigan Student Center bookstore, Heskett Center and the South and West campus.

The first ticket pickup date is scheduled for Oct. 22 for the team’s exhibition against Northeastern State. The game is scheduled to be played on Oct. 29. Tickets for the regular season home opener against Omaha can be picked up on Oct. 30 with the game on Nov. 5.

Tickets for the annual game at INTRUST Bank Arena can only be picked up at the Charles Koch Arena ticket office. They can be picked up on Dec. 6, as the game will be played the following week on Dec. 14 against Oklahoma.

Full student ticket pickup schedule:

Oct. 22 – Northeastern State (exhibition)

Oct. 29 – Omaha

Nov. 1 – Texas Southern

Nov. 8 – UT Martin

Nov. 11 – Gardner Webb

Nov. 15 – Oral Roberts

Dec. 2 – Central Arkansas

Dec. 6 – Oklahoma

Dec. 13 – VCU

Dec. 18 – Abilene Christian

Dec. 20 – East Carolina

Dec. 30 – Ole Miss

Jan. 2 – Memphis

Jan. 10 – Houston

Jan. 17 – Central Florida

Jan. 30 – Cincinnati

Feb. 7 – Tulane

Feb. 13 – South Florida

Feb. 20 – Temple

Feb. 28 – Tulsa