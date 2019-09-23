Student ticket pickup dates for men’s basketball released
Wichita State released the men’s basketball student ticket pickup dates on Sunday evening.
All fee-paying students attending the university receive free admission to all sporting events on campus. Those wanting to attend men’s basketball games must pick up their tickets before the game on specific dates due to the limited seating room for students.
Students must show a valid Shocker ID when picking up their tickets at given locations. The locations to pick up tickets are: Charles Koch Arena ticket office, the Rhatigan Student Center bookstore, Heskett Center and the South and West campus.
The first ticket pickup date is scheduled for Oct. 22 for the team’s exhibition against Northeastern State. The game is scheduled to be played on Oct. 29. Tickets for the regular season home opener against Omaha can be picked up on Oct. 30 with the game on Nov. 5.
Tickets for the annual game at INTRUST Bank Arena can only be picked up at the Charles Koch Arena ticket office. They can be picked up on Dec. 6, as the game will be played the following week on Dec. 14 against Oklahoma.
Full student ticket pickup schedule:
Oct. 22 – Northeastern State (exhibition)
Oct. 29 – Omaha
Nov. 1 – Texas Southern
Nov. 8 – UT Martin
Nov. 11 – Gardner Webb
Nov. 15 – Oral Roberts
Dec. 2 – Central Arkansas
Dec. 6 – Oklahoma
Dec. 13 – VCU
Dec. 18 – Abilene Christian
Dec. 20 – East Carolina
Dec. 30 – Ole Miss
Jan. 2 – Memphis
Jan. 10 – Houston
Jan. 17 – Central Florida
Jan. 30 – Cincinnati
Feb. 7 – Tulane
Feb. 13 – South Florida
Feb. 20 – Temple
Feb. 28 – Tulsa
