This week’s news in brief (Sept. 30)

Free HIV testing

Positive Direction will conduct free HIV testing on campus with confidential results in less than 30 minutes.

The testing will be available from 1-4 p.m. Tuesday in the Rhatigan Student Center room 203. The free testing is sponsored by Student Health Services and the Office of Diversity and Inclusion.

FAFSA opens Tuesday

Students will be able to fill out their FAFSA forms starting Tuesday.

The forms will be used to apply for financial aid in the 2020-2021 school year. The WSU Office of Financial Aid recommends that students have their FSA IDs, social security number, 2018 tax records information, records of untaxed income, records of assets, and a list of potential schools.

International food festival

The International Student Union will host its Fall 2019 InterFest: International Food Festival this week.

WSU students will prepare and sell dishes from their native countries for this event, which runs from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday in the Neff Hall Courtyard.

A release for the event says the festival provides a platform for intercultural sharing where the WSU community and visitors can try diverse cuisine and learn about other cultures.

It also serves as a fundraiser for international student associations that participate.

Discussion will focus on ranked-choice voting

The League of Women Voters will host a discussion about ranked-choice voting ahead of the voting system being implemented into the 2020 Kansas Democratic Presidential Primary.

The discussion will be hosted from 7-8:30 p.m. Thursday at the WSU Hughes Metroplex, 5015 E. 29th Street. N. Erica Frazier, research manager at FairVote, will be the guest speaker.

The event is free and open to the public.

Chili contest at the RSC

The WSU Student Veteran Organization will host its 2019 Chili Cook Off on campus this weekend.

The event will be held from noon to 2 p.m. Friday at the RSC East Patio, weather permitting. The three categories in the contest are regular, spicy, and vegetarian.

The winner of each category will receive a $25 Amazon gift card.

“Sip and see” at John Bardo Center

Wichita State’s newly renamed John Bardo Center will be open for a “Sip and See” Open House this weekend.

The building, formerly named the Experiential Engineering building, will be rededicated at 6 p.m. Friday. An event will surround the dedication from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.

The event will feature a Wichita/WSU trivia contest, cornhole tournament by Wichita State University Campus Recreation, performance by the Shocker Sound Machine and more.

This event is free and open to the public. Pre-registration for trivia and cornhole is required.

Food and beverage will be available for purchase from B.S. Sandwich Press, LoLo’s Crêpes, The Brown Box Bakery and Grace Hill Winery.