This week’s news in brief (Oct. 7)

Food for Fines returns this week

Students will have the opportunity to pay off certain parking citations this week with donations to the Shocker Support Locker.

The Shocker Support Locker is a community food and hygiene pantry sustained largely by donations. SGA’s “Food for Fines” initiative will allow anyone with a current WSU ID to cover up to three citations from the last two months.

Fines $30 and under require seven donations to be forgiven. Fines from $31 to $50 require 14.

Students can apply for the initiative by turning in a completed Food for Fines form from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. this Monday through Friday at the SGA office, RSC 219.

Forms and more info about Food for Fines can be found at wichita.edu/studentadvocate.

Campus safety walk rescheduled

SGA will host its annual campus safety walk Tuesday after inclement weather canceled the previous date.

At the event, students and faculty will cross the main campus at night with a group of Wichita State police officers to identify areas that pose potential safety concerns. Students are asked to brainstorm solutions for the unsafe spots, and those solutions are sometimes implemented as changes.

The event will begin at 7:30 p.m. outside the Rhatigan Student Center. It is expected to last no longer than two hours.

The safety walk is a partnership between the SGA safety and student services committee, Wichita State University Police Department, and WSU Facilities Planning.

Alumnus lecturer will discuss code switching

The Office of Diversity and Inclusion will host a free lecture on code switching Thursday as part of its Diversity Lecture Series.

Los Angeles native Harold Wallace III, who earned a bachelor’s degree in ethnic studies from WSU, will define code switching and discuss the everyday struggles that accompany it in his lecture.

After graduating from WSU, Wallace earned his master’s degree in college student personnel from Arkansas Tech University. He later worked as the assistant director of student diversity programs at Pittsburg State University.

“Harold was a first-generation college student and navigated his path through undergrad with very little help,” reads a university release. “This led him to become passionate about being the person for his students that he did not have for himself.

The lecture will begin at 6 p.m. at the CAC Theater.