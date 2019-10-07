Face cut out of YMCA banner

A person's face was cut out of a banner hanging outside the construction site of the soon-to-be Steve Clark YMCA and Student Wellness Center.

It is not clear whose face was cut out of the sign.

When called for comment, Wichita State Police Chief Rodney Clark said he was not aware of the vandalism. Clark later confirmed in an email to The Sunflower that he was not sure whose face was cut out of the sign.

This is at least the second time the signs outside of the YMCA site have been vandalized. Last semester, the YMCA and Wichita State signs were vandalized with spray paint.