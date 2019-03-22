WSU, YMCA signs vandalized Thursday

Signs hanging on the fence around the YMCA construction site were vandalized Thursday.

The Wichita State and YMCA signs hanging on the fence outside of the YMCA construction site across from Eck Stadium were vandalized Thursday, WSU Police Chief Rodney Clark said.

“It was reported that the construction workers saw what appeared to be a college-aged male spray painting on the signs,” Clark said.

“He spray painted that and kind of ran out in front of some of their equipment and was acting erratic and stuff like that and then left.”

Clark said construction workers alerted the police to the vandalism during the work day. The incident does not appear in WSU’s daily crime log.

“We’re not able to say who did it at this point in time,” Clark said.

The “S” in WSU was spray painted over with a “$,” and The “Y” sign was vandalized to read “WHY.”

Both signs were replaced by late Friday morning.

“I reported it up to the university, and there’s a person who manages that construction company, and they told them, ‘Hey, go ahead and take the signs down — replace them or whatever they need to do,” Clark said.

He said vandalism isn’t very common at WSU, but that the police take it seriously.

“We’ll continue to watch that area in case there’s like, copy-cat-type activity — somebody tries to do it again,” Clark said.

“If we caught somebody actually in the act, we’d make the arrest.”