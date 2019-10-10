WSUPD confirms death in Morrison Hall

A person was found dead in Morrison Hall Wednesday, Wichita State Police Chief Rodney Clark confirmed early Thursday morning.

Clark said there is no indication of foul play at this time, and no one is in danger.

He said police have identified the person who died, but will not release the name until family have been notified of the death.

Clark said police were called to the scene by university custodial staff.

Morrison Hall is WSU’s administration building.

This story is developing and will be updated as more information becomes available.