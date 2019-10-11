A Wichita State Strategic Communication employee died Wednesday night, according to a university release. A Facebook post from the Hugo Wall School of Public Affairs identifies the employee as Andrew (Andy) Hurt, a marketing copywriter for the university.

Hurt graduated from WSU with a bachelor’s degree in communication in 2003 and completed his master’s in public administration from the Hugo Wall School last May, according to the Facebook post.

“There is not a student, graduate, staff or faculty member at Hugo Wall who did not benefit over the past three years from Andrew’s rare talent to see things differently,” the post reads.

Hurt is survived by his wife, son, and daughter.

Anyone struggling with grief can call WSU’s Counseling and Prevention Services at (316) 978-3440 or visit their office in 320 Grace Wilkie.