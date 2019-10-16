ESPN releases predictions for AAC men’s basketball

Wichita State sophomore Dexter Dennis attempts a three-pointer before the final buzzer over junior Trey Wade on Saturday during the Black and Yellow Scrimmage inside Charles Koch Arena. Wade ended up blocking the shot, securing a win for the Yellow Team.

Wichita State sophomore Dexter Dennis attempts a three-pointer before the final buzzer over junior Trey Wade on Saturday during the Black and Yellow Scrimmage inside Charles Koch Arena. Wade ended up blocking the shot, securing a win for the Yellow Team.

Wichita State sophomore Dexter Dennis attempts a three-pointer before the final buzzer over junior Trey Wade on Saturday during the Black and Yellow Scrimmage inside Charles Koch Arena. Wade ended up blocking the shot, securing a win for the Yellow Team.

ESPN released their college basketball preseason picks last week, including those for the American Athletic Conference.

Wichita State, who finished last season on a 14-4 spurt, was picked as the consensual fourth place finisher in the conference just like the official AAC preseason poll that was released on Monday. Out of three ESPN analysts, the Shockers received one third place tally from John Gasaway, a fourth place finish from Myron Medcalf, and a sixth place vote from Jeff Borzello.

Borzello picked South Florida and UConn to finish in front of WSU.

The AAC coaches poll saw Cincinnati’s Jarron Cumberland receiving preseason player of the year on Monday. However, Cumberland was picked by one of the three ESPN analysts to win the award, and Memphis freshman James Wisemen, the No. 1 overall recruit from the 2019 high school class, received the other two votes.

Wisemen was also picked unanimously to win the conference’s newcomer of the year award.

Full Consensus ESPN Rankings

1. Memphis

2. Cincinnati

3. Houston

4. Wichita State

5. UConn

6. South Florida

7. Temple

8. Tulsa

9. Southern Methodist

10. Central Florida

11. East Carolina

12. Tulane

ESPN Award Predictions

Player of the Year

Borzelo: Wisemen, C, fr., Memphis

Medcalf: Wisemen, C, fr., Memphis

Gasaway: Cumberland, G, sr., Cincinnati

Newcomer of the Year

Borzelo: Wisemen, C, fr., Memphis

Medcalf: Wisemen, C, fr., Memphis

Gasaway: Wisemen, C, fr., Memphis