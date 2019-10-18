Associate Vice President for Student Affairs, Aaron Austin, introduces himself during public forum at SGA on Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019.

Wichita State housing plans to increase rates for single rooms, decrease others, keep meal plan rates flat for 2020-21

Students staying in single bedrooms in Wichita State’s on-campus dorms and apartments will likely see a rate increase next year, while students staying in double and triple rooms will see their rates decreased.

Associate Dean of Students Scott Jensen announced the proposed rates for the 2020-21 school year at Wednesday’s Student Senate meeting. The Kansas Board of Regents ultimately has to approve Housing and Residence Life’s proposal.

If approved, students staying in single-bedroom dorms will see an over 3% increase in their housing rate. Double room rates will decrease by 1.17% while triple rooms will decrease by as much as 4.76%.

“[Single rooms are] more of a luxury — not a must have,” Jensen said.

WSU’s housing rates are higher than those at other state universities because all three buildings used for on-campus housing are five years old or newer, Jensen said.

“The reality is, the newer the building is, the more expensive it is to pay off the money you borrowed to build it,” Jensen said.

Jensen went on to say it’s “not something we’re proud of.”

The proposal calls for meal plan rates to stay flat next year.

Senators at Wednesday’s meeting brought up the possibility of building more dorms to decrease the cost of housing. Jensen said Housing and Residence Life would be holding off on that decision until they see how new student housing developments near campus impacts housing demand.

Jensen also said those options may be more affordable but won’t come with the “college experience.”

Senators were also concerned with the affordability of on-campus housing for first-year students from lower-income families. First-year students are required to live on campus unless they prove they already live near campus.

“We’re trying to lower those lower cost options as much as possible,” Jensen said.

Jensen told senators that the lease the university has for The Flats did not factor into the rate increase.

“They don’t help us set our rates,” Jensen said of The Flats of Kansas, LLC, which leases The Flats to the university.

Senators also questioned the university’s building priorities. Sen. Aaron Mounts brought up the failed referendum for the new business school building last year, questioning whether the university could fundraise for a new on-campus housing option.

“Those are different opportunities in my head,” Jensen said. “It just goes to someone willing to take the risk to put the money out to build a building that you hope will pay itself off in 20-30 years.

“I would love if that was possible.”

Last year, housing rates and meal plans increased across the board.