Shockers drop match to UCF; extend losing streak to 4 games

Wichita State volleyball fell to the defending AAC champion, the University of Central Florida, in four sets on Friday.

The Shockers got off to a hot start by winning set one 25-23. Brooke Smith played a key part in set victory, tallying three kills and three blocks.

WSU was unable to keep the momentum, and the Knights took set two 25-19 and set three 25-11.

In the fourth set, Head Coach Chris Lamb subbed in Nicole Anderson and Sina Uluave for Brylee Kelly and Chinelo Ogogor, respectively. Despite the spark the two provided, the Shockers came up one point shy of tying up the set at 24, ultimately losing by a score of 25-23.

The Shockers continued to struggle offensively, as they never hit higher than .167 in a set and finished the match hitting .121 overall.

Sophia Rohling was the most efficient player for WSU, tallying six kills and hitting .286 for the match. Megan Taflinger led the team with 10 kills on 35 total attacks. She also added seven digs.

For the Knights, McKenna Melville had a team-high 18 kills. As a team, UCF hit .287 for the match.

With the loss, WSU falls to 4-15 on the season and 1-6 in conference play. The Shockers will wrap up their four-game homestand against South Florida at 1:00 p.m. Sunday.