Team Black wins Fall World Series

Senior Preston Snavely steps to throw a pitch to one of the yellow team players during during game 5 of the Black and Yellow Fall World Series on Saturday, Oct. 19 at Eck Stadium.

Team Black came up victorious in the decisive seven-inning game five of the Wichita State Fall World Series by a score of 1-0.

The series consisted of intersquad scrimmages between the two teams across five games. The two sides split the first four games with Team Black winning games one and three and Team Yellow winning games two and four.

In game five, Freshman Austin Roccaforte singled home the lone run of the contest. Freshman Derek Shaver came around to score from third after Shaver led of the inning with a single. Neither team managed to muster much else on offense.

Wichita State’s pitching staff was impressive throughout the game. The two sides gave up a combined eight hits on the day. Veteran pitchers Preston Snavely and Tommy Barnhouse both looked sharp, though Barnhouse was charged with the contest’s lone run.

Overall, Head Coach Eric Wedge said he was pleased with the pitching staff’s performance.

“I felt they were aggressive, they pounded the zone, worked hard to get strike one and get ahead, and they made pitches when they had to,” Wedge said. “In certain situations, they made pitches when they had to, and that goes a long way.”

Wedge said his team has improved since the beginning of the fall season, which is now over.

“I think when you look at some of the veteran ballplayers, I felt that they did a nice job of leading, but everybody is working to get better,” Wedge said. “I think everybody has improved to a certain extent.”

Offense is one area the Shockers could still stand to improve in, but Wedge seemed optimistic overall.

“I think we need to be more consistent offensively,” Wedge said. “Defensively, we have really improved a great deal. We need to continue to pound the zone from a pitching standpoint. Be aggressive in the zone, work ahead, and stay ahead.”