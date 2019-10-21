This week’s news in brief (Oct. 21)

Celebrate Ablah’s birthday

The Ablah Library will host a party to celebrate 30 years since the library’s expansion and the addition of the 24-hour study area.

The celebration will take place from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday at the library’s main corridor.

Get an STD check — and pizza

At one of the weirdest-named annual initiatives on campus, students will receive free pizza for getting tested for STDs.

The initiative, called “Pee for Pizza,” will take place from 1 to 4 p.m. Wednesday at Ahlberg Hall, room 209. Students will be tested for Gonorrhea and Chlamydia after submitting a urine specimen.

Participants are asked not to use the restroom for at least an hour before getting tested.

The initiative is coordinated by Student Health Services, the Office of Diversity and Inclusion and 2909 Oliver. For more information, contact SHS at (316) 978-3620 or visit wichita.edu/shs.

University needs volunteers for fall commencement

The WSU Commencement Office is looking for individuals to volunteer at the upcoming fall commencement ceremony.

The Fall 2019 Commencement will be held Sunday, Dec. 15, and volunteers are needed from approximately noon to 5:30 p.m.

If you are interested in volunteering, visit wichita.edu/commencement and sign up.

For more information about volunteering at commencement, contact the commencement office at [email protected].

Attend the Halloween ComicFest hosted by the University Library

University Libraries will host the third annual Halloween ComicFest this Saturday.

The celebration will feature a variety of events, including a costume contest, a green screen photo booth, 3-D print demonstrations, a screening of “House on Haunted Hill,” free comic books and more.

The event will be held from 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday at the Ablah Library, and is free and open to the public.

It is held in coordination with a national organization. For more info, visit www.halloweencomicfest.com.

Grace Wilkie Annex restroom remodel underway

Offices in the Grace Wilkie Annex will be without restrooms while the current facilities are being remodeled, WSU announced Friday in a release.

Those offices include TRIO – McNair Scholars, TRIO – DSS, ROTC and the Office of Adult Learning. They will remain open through the remodel.

The university said it will release further information once the remodel is complete.