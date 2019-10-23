WSU Athletics announce finalists for Student Section naming competition

Wichita State Shockers student sections waves their rally towels during a timeout during the game between the Wichita State Shockers and the Cincinnati Bearcats at Koch Arena.

Wichita State athletics announced the top five finalists for the new student section names today.

The five names are: The Shock Block, The Grain Gang, The Roundhouse Riot, Wheat Freaks and Yellow Brick Road.

Students who want to vote for a name can visit goshockers.com/finalvoting. Voting ends on October 25 at 5:00 p.m.