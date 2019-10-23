WSU Athletics announce finalists for Student Section naming competition
Wichita State athletics announced the top five finalists for the new student section names today.
The five names are: The Shock Block, The Grain Gang, The Roundhouse Riot, Wheat Freaks and Yellow Brick Road.
Students who want to vote for a name can visit goshockers.com/finalvoting. Voting ends on October 25 at 5:00 p.m.
Kamilah Gumbs is a sports reporter and columnist for The Sunflower.
