Winny Koskei named AAC Cross Country Athlete of the Week

For the second time this season, junior Winny Koskei was chosen as the American Athletic Conference Cross Country Athlete of the Week. Koskei was previously awarded this honor following her performance at the J.K. Gold Classic earlier this season.

Koskei was awarded this honor following her seventh place finish as part of Pre-Nationals which was located in Terre Haute, Indiana. Koskei hung in throughout the race and ultimately led the pack of chasers, before she fell to seventh-place.

Cross Country Head Coach Kirk Hunter called the race by Koskei, “the best race of her career here,” in a statement according to GoShockers.

Koskei’s career has been successful, including being named an All-American last season at the National Championships along with multiple conference titles during her time in Wichita.

Koskei finished best out of the Midwest Region along with the AAC. Rebekah Topham was the next best finisher for WSU as she went on to finish in 60th place for the race.

Next up, the Shocker Cross Country team will travel to Memphis, Tennessee for the American Conference Cross Country Championships on Nov. 1.

Last year, the women’s team was victorious and will look to defend last year’s title along with Koskei defending her individual title.