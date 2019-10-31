Jay Golden named Wichita State University’s 14th president

Wichita State's New President Jay Golden speaks at a press conference on Thursday. Golden, formerly a vice chancellor at East Carolina University, was selected by the Kansas Board of Regents in a closed search process.

The wait is over.

After a months-long closed search process, The Kansas Board of Regents on Thursday selected Jay Golden — vice chancellor of East Carolina University’s Division of Research, Economic Development and Engagement — to be the 14th president of Wichita State University.

In his first address to the university, he said some of his main goals are to cap tuition rates, increase enrollment and further the university’s commitment to applied learning.

“We need to prepare students for the future, not just for the jobs of today, but for the professions of tomorrow,” Golden said, stressing the inclusion of arts, humanities and social sciences in that vision.

“What will be our secret sauce? … It will be the legacy of late President John Bardo and our dedication to applied learning,” he said. “Higher education is at a crossroads … We need to adapt; we need to be nimble. And that’s what inspired me to come to Wichita State.”

Last month, KBOR said their main criterion for the new president would be a dedication to fulfilling Bardo’s vision for WSU.

“Obviously, someone who can take the programs that Wichita State, the innovative things that you’ve done there in regards to Innovation Campus and connection with industry, internships — those kinds of things that are so exciting to WSU — and really fully implement them,” KBOR Chair Shane Bangerter told The Sunflower.

“Fully implement that vision that Dr. Bardo had to really help grow the Wichita economy and the state economy and provide the labor that we need.”

Golden acknowledged at a press conference on Thursday that, while he has his own ideas about improving WSU, he wants to stick to the plan laid out before his arrival.

“I think we have a great foundation and a great platform. I’m not coming in here as a change agent,” Golden said.

A career researcher and engineer, Golden was raised in Los Angeles. Golden began his work at ECU in 2017, working beforehand at Duke University as associate vice provost for research and director of corporate relations.

“[Wichita] feels like home,” he said. “It’s a big city with all the amenities that you would want in a big city, but without … the claustrophobic feeling I get in certain cities.”

Since the process was closed, candidates were not announced and Thursday was the first time Golden publicly visited Wichita State. Proponents of closed searches say they allow candidates from other institutions to apply without fear of losing their employment. Critics say the process keeps the public in the dark about leadership decisions at a tax-funded institution.

Asked if he would have still applied for the position if the search process were public, Golden said he “hadn’t really given that much consideration.”

“I hope that moving forward, whether it was an open or confidential search, I would hope that I work hard to be able to earn the trust and respect of people in the community,” he said.

Golden also expressed a dedication to promoting diversity and making sure faculty and administrative positions are “as diverse as the students and communities we serve.”

“Inclusivity and belonging are critical,” he said, including for first-gen and at-risk students.

As he gets to know the campus community, Golden says he and his wife will host a casual gathering at the President’s House each Sunday to allow community stakeholders an opportunity to chat with the couple.

A new program called “President’s Leadership Fellows,” will be started under Golden, in which students and staff interested in potentially taking an administrative role will be exposed to those roles firsthand.

Prior to working at Duke, Golden worked as a professor at The University of California – Santa Barbara and Arizona State University. He also has career experience as CEO of Golden Environmental Management and vice president at WMX Technologies.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.