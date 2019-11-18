This week’s news in brief (Nov. 18)

Golden expected to visit campus on Tuesday

Jay Golden, selected last month as the 14th president of Wichita State University, is expected to be on campus Tuesday.

Golden announced his campus visit on Twitter last week, asking WSU Diversity Interns to join him for breakfast at 7:15 a.m. Tuesday at Shocker Hall.

Lou Heldman, vice president for strategic communications, said more details of Golden’s visit will be available on Monday. The Sunflower will post an update online as information becomes available.

The Kansas Board of Regents and WSU began the closed search process for a new president shortly after the death of late President John Bardo in spring 2019. KBOR named Golden, a vice chancellor at East Carolina University, his replacement on Oct. 31.

Golden is set to take over presidential duties in January, when he will move to Wichita with his wife, Dina.

Some crosswalks upgraded; new crosswalk on 17th

The Wichita State University Police Department has moved forward on upgrading and adding crosswalks on and around campus.

Pedestrian-crossing signs with yellow flashing lights have been added to several crosswalks on campus, including one near the St. Paul University Parish. WSUPD says the lights are solar-powered and can be relocated as needed.

The improvements are the result of a partnership between, WSUPD, the SGA Safety and Student Services Committee, and Facility Services.

The City of Wichita also added a marked crosswalk at 17th and Yale after conducting a study of the area. Students expressed concerns about the area during the annual SGA Campus Safety Walk.

SGA will host “Discussion of Diversity” town hall

Student Government Association will host a town hall on Wednesday about diversity and the experiences of people in minority groups at Wichita State.

The “Discussion of Diversity” event will start at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday in Rhatigan Student Center, room 203. It is hosted by SGA’s Diversity, Empowerment, and Inclusion Committee.

Students at the event will be able to pose questions to a panel of Wichita State faculty members whose jobs relate to diversity. Questions can be submitted ahead of time at www.slido.comwith the code “F273.”

The panel will feature Marché Fleming-Randle, vice president of diversity and community engagement; Kaye Monk-Morgan, assistant vice president for Academic Affairs; Aaron Austin, associate vice president for Student Affairs; and Christine Taylor, director of Institutional Equity and Compliance.