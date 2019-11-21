Graduate School moving to Hubbard after ‘cracked sewer pipe’
The Graduate School will be moving to Hubbard 113 temporarily, according to an announcement in WSUToday.
The school will be closed and moving today into their temporary space due to a cracked sewer pipe.
The announcement said the school hopes to be back into their original space, Jardine 107, early-to-mid January in time for the spring semester.
