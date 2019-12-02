This week’s news in brief (Dec. 2)

Free HIV testing for World AIDS Day

Students can get an HIV screening on Tuesday as part of World AIDs Day.

Positive Directions will be on campus to conduct free HIV testing with confidential results in less than 30 minutes. The testing is sponsored by Student Health Services and the Office of Diversity and Inclusion.

Testing will be available from 1-4 p.m. Tuesday in the Rhatigan Student Center, room 245.

Next ‘Engage ICT’ to focus on stress, self-care

The next monthly installment of KMUW’s “Engage ICT: Democracy on Tap” will focus on stress and self-care.

Attendees will learn about the health risks associated with holiday-related stress, as well as warning signs of seasonal depression and how to mitigate stress.

The event will take place from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 10 at Roxy’s Downtown, 412 E Douglas Ave.

Entry is free, and appetizers will be provided. Drinks will be available for purchase.

Planned attendees can submit questions and comments in advance using the Two-Way Radio feature on the KMUW app, or by sending an email to [email protected]

SAC will host ‘Finals Frenzy’

The Student Activities Council will host a series of events this week to help students prepare and destress ahead of finals next week. Below is a list of some of the events occurring Monday through Friday. Visit wichita.edu/finalsfrenzy for a complete list.

Destress with donuts

8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, 158 Grace Wilkie Hall

Destress at Ablah Library

7:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Monday through Friday at the Ablah

Free chair massages

Noon to 2 p.m. Monday and Wednesday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday at the Heskett Center lobby

Lunchtime bingo

10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Tuesday at the RSC Starbucks lounge

Stress-free karaoke

10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Wednesday at Shocker Sports Grill and Lanes

Self-care stop with the SAC

10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Thursday in the RSC first floor

Spectrum’s end-of-semester celebration

7-9 p.m. Thursday at 229 Hubbard Hall