Bad Boys: Battle 4 Atlantis to feature stacked field

Head Coach Gregg Marshall responds to questions during the press conference after the game against Omaha.

Head Coach Gregg Marshall responds to questions during the press conference after the game against Omaha.

Head Coach Gregg Marshall responds to questions during the press conference after the game against Omaha.

The eight-team field for Wichita State’s next non-conference tournament, the Bad Boy Mowers: Battle 4 Atlantis tournament, has been announced.

Battle 4 Atlantis will be held from November 25-27, 2020. The tournament will be played on Paradise Island, Nassau, in the Bahamas.

The deep field consists of nationally-known teams: Duke, Creighton, Memphis, Ohio State, Texas A&M, Utah, and West Virginia. The bracket will be announced at a later date.

Overall, the eight teams have combined for seven national championships — Duke (1991, 1992, 2001, 2010, 2015), Ohio State (1960), and Utah (1944). The field has also combined for 202 NCAA Tournament appearances and 35 Final Fours.

The Shockers have only competed in this tournament once in the Gregg Marshall era. In 2016, WSU advanced to the semifinals of the tournament following a win against LSU, but ultimately fell to Louisville before losing the third-place game to Michigan State.

WSU is still looking for its first in-season tournament victory since the Cancun Challenge championship in the 2012-13 season.

The Battle 4 Atlantis champion has provided a route to the national championship the last two years, with Virginia and Villanova taking home both trophies in back-to-back seasons. Michigan hopes to continue the trend after winning the tournament last weekend.