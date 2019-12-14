Shockers use late surge to take down Oklahoma

Wichita State senior Jaime Echenique celebrates after a dunk during the game against Oklahoma on Saturday inside INTRUST Bank Arena.

Wichita State (9-1) defeated Oklahoma (7-2) on Saturday, 80-75, to win their second straight game against a Big 12 opponent.

The Shockers, who trailed at the half, used a key second half 12-0 run with 7:14 left to take the lead. During that spurt, the Shockers made six of six field goals and held the Sooners to 0-6 shooting. OU was ultimately held scoreless for 4:11.

WSU continued to lengthen their lead, but former Shocker Austin Reaves had two three-point answers late in the game. Regardless, the Shockers knocked down their free throws late, sealing the win.

Sophomore guard Erik Stevenson led the Shockers offensively with 16 points on 6-11 shooting. He knocked down four three-pointers. On the glass, junior forward Trey Wade grabbed a game-high, and career-high, 15 rebounds – five of which came on the offensive end.

Sophomore combo guard Dexter Dennis, who came into the game shooting less than 20% from the floor, and 10% from three in the past six games, provided clutch free throws down the stretch. Even though he shot 1-6 from the floor, Dennis finished with nine points, three rebounds, and an assist after going 6-6 from the charity stripe.

Freshman point guard Grant Sherfield played crucial minutes down the stretch, which included the big run late in the game. Sherfield was able to get to the cup and float in buckets to extend the lead. He finished with 14 points off of the bench.

As for Oklahoma, the Shockers were able to keep Reaves in check. Coming into the game, the former Shocker was averaging 17 points per game. On Saturday, Reaves tallied 13 points on 5-13 shooting.

Kristian Doolittle led the Sooners with 22 points and seven rebounds.

Up next, the Shockers will host VCU next Saturday inside Charles Koch Arena. Tip is scheduled for 11 a.m.