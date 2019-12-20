KBOR approves 2020-21 housing, meal rates

The Kansas Board of Regents approved Wichita State’s proposed housing and meal rates at their monthly meeting this week.

The new rates raise rates for single bedroom dorms while lowering rates on dorms with more than a single bed. Meal plan rates will remain flat.

Students staying in single-bedroom dorms next year will see an over 3% increase in their housing rate. Double room rates will decrease by 1.17% while triple rooms will decrease by as much as 4.76%.

“[Single rooms are] more of a luxury — not a must have,” Associate Dean of Students Scott Jensen said at a student government meeting in October where Housing and Residence Life presented their proposal.

Last year, housing and meal rates increased across the board.

Housing and Residence Life currently has no plans to create more dorms on campus due to new student housing developments off campus.