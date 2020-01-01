No. 24 WSU defeats ECU in conference opener, 75-69

Wichita State sophomore Erik Stevenson makes a bounce pass to Morris Udeze during the first half of the game against the East Carolina Pirates on Wednesday.

After making their first appearance in the AP poll since the end of the 2017-18 season, Wichita State beat Eastern Carolina in their conference opener, 75-69.

ECU came into the game with a 4-win streak, their best since Dec. 2013.

While the Shockers started off hot on a 11-0 streak, ECU quickly caught up and the two teams were neck-and-neck for most of the game.

Sophomore Erik Stevenson lead in scoring with 17 points. Sophomore Jamarius Burton closely followed with 15.

WSU and ECU tied, 28-28, in the paint. WSU shot from 43% in the field.

During warmups before the second half, sophomore Dexter Dennis made an appearance and sat with the team for the rest of the game. Dennis has been on indefinite leave of absence for personal reasons since last month.

Up next, WSU takes on Ole Miss this Saturday at 3 p.m. in Charles Koch Arena.