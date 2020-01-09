Electric scooters coming to WSU campus

These scooters are located in front of the Midwest Surgery Center, about a mile-and-a-half south of Wichita State University's main campus. The university is looking into allowing them on campus limits.

The popular electric scooter trend is making its way to the WSU campus.

Shocker Parking and Transportation announced Thursday on their Facebook page that they have partnered with the company Zagster to bring electric scooters to campus, beginning in the spring semester.

The company Zagster currently helps run the bike share on campus.

“The contract is signed,” WSU Police Chief Rodney Clark said. “We’ve done everything on our end, now we’re just kind of waiting on the company.”

Clark said an exact date of when the scooters will be on campus has yet to be decided.

“The company’s aware, so we’re on their timeline now,” Chief Clark said. “It’s pretty dependent on the weather, so spring time is a pretty good time.”

Shocker Parking and Transportation is currently asking students to give them ideas of where on campus would be the most convenient places for students to access the scooters.