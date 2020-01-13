Brandon Whipple sworn in as Mayor of Wichita
Brandon Whipple was sworn in as the 102nd Mayor of Wichita Monday evening during a City Council meeting at City Hall.
Whipple, a Wichita State lecturer and representative in the State House, defeated incumbent Mayor Jeff Longwell in last November’s election. Longwell was not in attendance for Whipple’s inauguration.
“You are my boss, and I look forward to working with you and for you,” Whipple told the audience during brief remarks after the ceremony.
Council Members Jeff Blubaugh, Brian Frye, and Becky Tuttle were also sworn in Monday evening.
